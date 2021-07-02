Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Visits Surfside Memorial Wall; Local Church Opens Doors to Community

Members and extended family of the St. Joseph's Catholic Church, just a few blocks from the Champlain Towers South, either lost their lives or are still unaccounted for after last week’s tragedy.

In the shadows of the rubble, the congregation is now opening its doors to everyone, regardless of faith or denomination, and is offering prayer services for those affected, including community members, law enforcement, first responders, media and more.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“Unfortunately in times like these, the church really comes together,” said Peter Routsis-Arroyo of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. “Everyone is sharing in the pain and the agony and we’re all just trying to provide prayers and support for one another.”

It’s just another example of the outpouring of love and support for the Surfside community.

Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo and other members of the organization visited the memorial wall Friday afternoon, laying flowers on the ground and paying their respects to those who are no longer with us and those who are still missing.

“It’s just heartbreaking that people lost their families like this,” Adebayo said, fighting back tears. “Just seeing it is different.”

Nearby, Zyan Reign of North Miami Beach returned to Surfside where she says she grew up homeless as a teenager.

“I just feel like it’s time to start the healing process," Reign said.

The goal, she says, is to give back to the community that saved her.

“What is needed? How do we solve this conflict? What do you need? You have a hammer? I have a nail and I see that happening,” Reign said. "When the foundation is strong, the house is gonna stand no matter what has happened.”