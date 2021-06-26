Florida

Surfside Mayor Says He'd Like to Evacuate Champlain Towers North in Surfside for Forensic Study

Mayor Burkett said an evacuation would be “out of an abundance of caution,” to ensure the safety of the structure.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The mayor of the town of Surfside said Saturday that he would like to temporarily evacuate residents from the Champlain Towers North building in order to give engineers time to check the safety of its structure.

“People have asked me if their building is safe, the answer is ‘yes your building is probably safe’ but when asked about that building, knowing this building (Champlain Towers South) fell down, I can’t answer the same way,”  Mayor Charles Burkett said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The mayor said he has discussed temporarily evacuating residents with Senator Rick Scott and Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Local

Surfside 11 hours ago

Neighbor's Home Surveillance Captures Dust Filling Streets During Condo Collapse

Surfside 17 hours ago

PHOTOS: Here Are Some of the Missing People Following Surfside Condo Collapse

“That building has the same design and the same builder, probably the same materials, “ Burkett said.

Burkett said an evacuation would be “out of an abundance of caution,” to ensure the safety of the structure.

Rescuers used both heavy equipment and their own hands to comb through the wreckage of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condominium in an increasingly desperate search for survivors as nearly 160 people remained unaccounted for and the death toll stood at four.

Burkett said a decision on the temporary evacuation order for the Champlain Towers North could be made as early as Saturday.

This article tagged under:

FloridaSurfsideMiami building collapse
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us