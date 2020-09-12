Surfside Officer Discusses Attempting Life-Saving CPR to Infant Who Died in Miami-Dade Crash

A Surfside police officer is talking about the moments after a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of an infant Friday night.

Officer Joe Matthews says he attempted life-saving CPR on the baby following the crash and is heartbroken to find out the child had died.

"My heart goes out to [the infant's family] 100 percent," Matthews said. "My heart is breaking for you and your family."

Miami-Dade police say they responded at around 6:40 p.m. in the 15700 block of Northwest 2nd Avenue, near Golden Glades, where several vehicles collided into each other.

Matthews says when he arrived he a saw mother screaming for help.

Cell phone video from a witness showed the officer performing CPR on the infant.

The baby, only 20 days old, was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center, where they later died, police said. A 1-year-old and a 2-year-old were in the same vehicle as the baby and both were taken to the hospital in stable condition. A driver was also transported in stable condition.

"I reacted as fast as I could," Matthews said. "Did what I could but God had other plans."

It's unclear what caused the crash and how many vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.