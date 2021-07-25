Surfside Strong Memorial Concert and Vigil Held Sunday

As the sun set on the beach in more than 100 sound healers gathered for a candlelight vigil and sound bath. The hope is to heal, process and uplift the community.

“It’s kind of like therapy without talking," sound healer Jen Rose said. "It is very blissful, very calming.”

A white rose blessing was also part of the ceremony symbolizing rebirth.

“Sometimes we don’t have words to express our grief or the right words to say to comfort one another but music transcends all words,” Rose said.

Nearly 100 names were read aloud, an emotional and touching moment to remember all those who passed in the collapse one month ago.

“In every tragedy there is light," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said, "and in this case the light is the love of people coming together, caring for each other, moving mountains to help people find closure.”

Organizers said they hosted the concert on the beach at 96th Street as a sign of strength and unity with the Surfside community following the collapse of Champlain Towers South.

The concert included classical music performance by members of the South Florida Symphony Orchestra to recognize and honor those affected by the tragedy.

The event is part of a music series Bal Harbour Village hosts once a month. Organizers canceled June's performance because of the collapse, but they wanted to bring it back to remember the victims and help the community heal.

“I think this really offers that chance for the community to get together and heal and see all the people who care and who have come out," Malarie Dauginikas, a Surfside resident said, "not only for the concert but to show their support and remember those victims.”

A candlelight vigil on 87th and Collins with sound healing practitioners followed the concert.