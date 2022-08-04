Surfside Unveils Renamed Portion of Collins Avenue Honoring Condo Collapse Victims

Emotions ran high Thursday in the town of Surfside as the new The 98 Points of Light Way sign was unveiled on Collins Avenue.

The Florida Legislature designated a portion of the avenue along side the Champlain Towers site to honor the 98 people killed in the June 2021 collapse.

Two fathers who lost children in the collapse unveiled the sign Thursday.

"Every time we see each other we cry. That will never change," said Carlos Naibryf, who lost his son Ilan in the collapse. "The pain will never go away.”

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

”It’s the little things that will keep the souls alive,” said Pablo Langesfeld, whose daughter Nicole died in the collapse.

State Senator Jason Pizzo attended the event after sponsoring the legislation that led to the road renaming.

"This is permanent for everyone to remember,” the Miami Beach Democrat said.

"We are remembering the children, sons and daughters that were lost and bravery of first responders,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez, who also attended the event.