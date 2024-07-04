Surveillance captures deadly armed robbery at North Miami Beach smoke shop

Police are looking for a shooter after a smoke shop robbery in North Miami Beach led to the senseless death of a store employee.

The armed robbery happened June 11 at Miami Cloudz Smoke Shop on Northeast 163rd Street and near 20th Avenue.

Surveillance video shows four men at the shop's counter when one man pulls out a gun, points it at 35-year-old Salem Albakri, and orders him not to move.

North Miami Beach Police Police are looking for these four subjects

Albakri runs to the back of the store as the shooter fires a single shot. All four men run away.

When officers responded to the scene, they found Albakri with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police believe it was an armed robbery that escalated, resulting in Albakri getting shot.

News spread throughout the shopping plaza where the shop is located. Virginia Frell said her son works in a gaming business two doors down. She was terrified when she learned the news.

“That's why I'm here every day, every day,” Frell said.

Frell hopes someone will recognize the four people in the video.

“When you take somebody's life behind them, that's cowardly,” Frell said.

Police are now looking for four men involved. If you know anything you're urged to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.