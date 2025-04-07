Florida Keys

Surveillance captures Florida men stealing $15k worth of lottery tickets

Detectives said Jorge Acevedo Perez conspired with a Circle K employee to steal the tickets.

A Monroe County man was arrested and another is at large for allegedly stealing $15,000 worth of lottery tickets from a convenience store, officials said.

Jorge Acevedo Perez, 47, of Big Coppitt Key, was arrested and charged last month with grand theft and conspiracy, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

The crime happened at a Circle K on Overseas Highway. Detectives said Acevedo Perez conspired with Dave Dackens Pluviose, 20, of Key West, to steal the tickets.

Booking photo of Jorge Acevedo Perez
Booking photo of Jorge Acevedo Perez

Pluvoise, a former employee of Circle K, was captured on surveillance video handing Acevedo Perez large amounts of lottery tickets without charging him. Officials said it was worth $15,000 worth that paid an approximate of $8,000 in winnings.

Officials also alleged the two men were seen in supermarket security video cashing some of the lottery tickets together.

Officials are still searching for Pluviose. More charges may be pending.

