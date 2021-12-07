Surveillance Captures Thieves Stealing $62K Gold Chain From West Miami Jewelry Store

Police are looking for two people who were caught by surveillance cameras stealing a $62,000 gold chain from a West Miami jewelry store.

The theft happened Monday at Wilian Diaz Joyería along Southwest 8th Street, police said.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

One suspect was with an employee looking at the gold chain inside the store. His accomplice comes to the front door from outside and rings the doorbell to get in, police said.

When the employee opens the door, the suspect inside darts out of the store with the gold chain.

"Like 20 seconds, he asked for the piece from the lady," an employee said. "The lady gave the chain and he put the chain on and ran away."

The store is offering a $5,000 reward if anyone can return the necklace or identify the suspects.