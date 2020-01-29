Miami-Dade

Surveillance Footage Captures Man Storing Stolen Gas in the Bed of His Truck

Shocking surveillance video captured a peculiar crime at a gas station in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to the manager of the Shell gas station, which is located on Eureka Drive just off the turnpike, a man was caught on camera pouring gasoline into the bed of his truck.

The video shows diesel fuel pouring out of the tarp covered bed - gasoline spills everywhere.

When the driver notices the leak, he immediately places the cap on the car and drives off.

The crime was costly for Willie Leon, the station's manager.

"I had to shut down for almost 2 hours," Leon says. "I had to call the people to clean the floor to come and fix it and clean it because there was diesel all over the station, and people could fall."

Leon added that the suspect used at least two stolen credit cards during the transaction.

