Surveillance shows car ramming into Pembroke Park smoke shop in attempted break-in

Two people who tried to break into a Pembroke Park smoke shop were caught on camera – and the owner says this is not the first time someone has targeted his business.

In this recent incident, he said they weren't able to steal anything, but they did steal his sense of security.

Joshua Schainberg opened J&J Smoke Shop in Pembroke Park nearly nine years ago. He said two people tried to break into his business about two weeks ago.

“It's just very disheartening,” Schainberg said. “It's unfortunate when there's people who try to take from you, and you have to work twice as hard to try and make it in this world.”

Schainberg's surveillance camera footage captured two people showing up in a white car. One person gets out, and the driver backs into the front doors twice and shatters the glass.

The both of them tried to get inside the smoke shop, but Schainberg said they couldn't because the doors were pushed in, which jammed them closed. They ran back to the car and drove away.

“It's a way I can provide for my family, put a roof over their head and food on the table, so for someone to come and do that to me is very discouraging,” Schainberg said.

This is not the first time someone has targeted Schainberg's business. Someone was successful in 2023 and stole more than $3,000 worth of merchandise. Schainberg later found some of it in the area.

“From the first time I was broken into, I didn't have an alarm system, and this time I did so I was notified a minute after the doors were broken,” Schainberg said.

After two hits to his business, Schainberg wants to see more police in the area.

“Come have lunch, show a presence in the neighborhood,” Schainberg said. “Get to know the local business owners, the families.”

NBC6 reached out to Pembroke Park Police about this investigation.

Schainberg created a GoFundMe to help rebuild.