Surveillance shows deadly beating of transgender woman in Miami Beach

Surveillance video released Thursday shows the moments a man beat a transgender woman to death back in April in Miami Beach.

The attack happened the morning of April 23, right outside the Miami City Ballet.

Police said Gregory Gibert can be seen approaching Andrea Dos Passos, who was lying on the ground. He then repeatedly hit her over the head with a metal pipe.

Gibert was arrested the next day.

He had been released from jail about a week before the beating after being credited with time served on aggravated assault and attempted robbery charges.

Prosecutors originally charged the suspect with second-degree murder for the Miami Beach beating. The charge has since been upgraded to first-degree murder.