Surveillance shows elderly man being brutally beaten at Miami bus stop

Surveillance footage shows a 79-year-old man being beaten at a bus stop Monday morning.

Indel Rodriguez was punched twice in the face and kicked once in the head by his neighbor, 45-year-old Yendry Sanchez, according to police.

“Someone hit me from the back, then my face,” Rodriguez said. “I lost consciousness.”

NBC 6 spoke to Rodriguez Tuesday. He had cuts and swelling throughout his face and body and a sliced lip that needed to be re-attached.

A man was arrested on Monday, accused of attacking his elderly neighbor while he was sitting at a bus stop in Miami. NBC6's Christian Colón reports

Police say Sanchez has been charged with aggravated battery on a person 65 or older.

In the video, Sanchez runs away after the attack.

A good Samaritan who drove by intervened and got medical help.

Investigators say Rodriguez and Sanchez are neighbors who got into a disagreement at their apartment complex.

“Could have all started when the victim was leaving the building, he didn’t leave the door open for the suspect,” said Michael Vega with the Miami Police Department.

Investigators believe Sanchez followed the victim and then beat him as Rodriguez sat waiting for a friend.

Sanchez was denied bond and ordered to stay away from Rodriguez.