Surveillance Shows Group Setting Fire at Lauderdale Lakes Park: BSO

Detectives are looking for the suspects who they say deliberately set a fire at a park in Lauderdale Lakes.

The fire happened at around 5 p.m. Thursday at Northgate Neighborhood Park on West Oakland Boulevard, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Detectives say surveillance video shows three males using trash from nearby garbage cans to deliberately ignite a fire on a bench.

At least two benches went up in flames, but crews were able to contain the fire.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Derek Diaz at 954-321-4356 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).