Surveillance Shows Hit-and-Run Driver Who Struck Young Child in Oakland Park: BSO

Detectives are hoping new surveillance footage will help them find a hit-and-run driver who struck a 2-year-old child in Oakland Park last week.

The hit-and-run happened at around 6 p.m. on Aug. 11 near the intersection of Northwest 43rd Street and 5th Avenue.

The 2-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

New surveillance video, released by BSO on Tuesday, shows the driver responsible pulling into a parking lot about a half mile from where the hit-and-run occurred.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The driver can be seen exiting a burgundy 2018-2022 Ford Edge and walking around the vehicle. The driver then appears to check the car's front passenger side.

Anyone with information on the driver or vehicle's whereabouts is asked to contact BSO at 954-202-3131.