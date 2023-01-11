Surveillance Shows Man Aimlessly Firing Gun in Hialeah Neighborhood

Surveillance video shows the moments a man fired his gun multiple times outside a Hialeah home Sunday night.

Police said 32-year-old Asiel Duque was in an argument with another man at a nightclub just before the shooting spree. The argument then spilled over to this property a few blocks away in the area of East 5th Street and 7th Avenue,

Newly released surveillance footage shows two people suddenly duck for cover and start running.

About 10 seconds later, a man emerges from across the street. He casually walks toward the yard, then points the gun in the air and fires more shots.

He’s then seen firing another one, and then another, before seeming to yell through a car window.

Before taking off, he again aimlessly shoots his gun.

"This was an isolated incident between two men who knew each other from the past," said Hialeah Police Sgt. Jose Torres.

According to an arrest report, a witness said Duque fired over 10 rounds. None of the bullets actually hit anybody.

Duque faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

