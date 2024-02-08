Surveillance shows man grabbing child from behind at Miami Beach CVS

Surveillance video shows the scary moments a man tried to kidnap a child at a CVS Pharmacy in Miami Beach.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon at 7400 Collins Avenue, according to Miami Beach Police.

The 4-year-old child and his parents were leaving the pharmacy when a man — later identified as Nicolas Metternich Sternaman — violently grabbed the boy's neck from behind.

The child's father immediately grabbed Sternaman, and the two got into a brief struggle, police said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Sternaman eventually freed himself from the father's grasp and ran off, an arrest affidavit said. The father and a witness chased after him.

Sternaman was eventually caught by officers and taken into custody. Police said he even removed his sweater in an attempt to elude witnesses.

The 26-year-old was charged with kidnapping a child under 13 and battery, according to the affidavit.

CVS said in a statement that they're cooperating with local authorities as they investigate.