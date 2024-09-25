Surveillance shows moments before deadly road rage shooting in Miami Gardens

Christina Peart and Sheleen Ollivier want their brother 27-year-old Demoy Peart to be remembered as loving and family-oriented.

“He was a very personable person, very outgoing,” Christina said.

On Saturday, Demoy was shot and killed in what police say was a shooting caused by road rage.

“Just because you’re upset, just because you didn’t like what someone did on the road doesn’t give you the right to take their life,” she said.

Investigators say around 5 p.m., officers got called to a shooting on NW 175th Street and NW 22nd Avenue in Miami Gardens.

Police say when officers got there, they found Demoy shot near his car. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Surveillance video shows the two cars turning onto NW 175th Street and driving closely together. Demoy was in a silver car.

Police say the suspect stayed on scene and was brought in for questioning and charges are pending.

The family has created a GoFundMe page.