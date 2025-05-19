Surveillance shows people running from gunshots in Lauderhill deadly shooting

Surveillance video shows people running for their lives as gunshots rang out in a shooting that killed a woman in Lauderhill over the weekend.

Police said 41-year-old Erika Williams died early Sunday in a shooting in the 1700 block of Northwest 38th Avenue.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two women who had been shot. One of them died at the scene, and the other was transported to the hospital and later released.

Family members said Williams was from Bradenton and was in town for a birthday party when someone started shooting.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"We were standing up here and they started shooting," said a witness. "They came from across the street and started shooting."

The surveillance video shows some people hiding behind cars, trying to stay safe from the hail of gunshots.

The witness, who didn’t want to be identified, said the woman who died was her cousin.

"She was down visiting my mom for her 62nd birthday," she said.

The victim's cousin showed NBC6 her swollen ankle after she ran and fell when she tried to help her cousin once the shots rang out.

"I was running to try to save her, but the bullets were coming so fast, I tripped and broke my ankle," she said.

She described the shooter as a young man who walked by them and started shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.