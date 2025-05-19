only on 6

Surveillance shows people running from gunshots in Lauderhill deadly shooting

The woman who died in the shooting was identified as Erika Williams of Bradenton

By Kim Wynne

NBC Universal, Inc.

Surveillance video shows people running for their lives as gunshots rang out in a shooting that killed a woman in Lauderhill over the weekend.

Police said 41-year-old Erika Williams died early Sunday in a shooting in the 1700 block of Northwest 38th Avenue.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two women who had been shot. One of them died at the scene, and the other was transported to the hospital and later released.

Family members said Williams was from Bradenton and was in town for a birthday party when someone started shooting.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"We were standing up here and they started shooting," said a witness. "They came from across the street and started shooting."

The surveillance video shows some people hiding behind cars, trying to stay safe from the hail of gunshots.

The witness, who didn’t want to be identified, said the woman who died was her cousin.

Local

6 to Know 12 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Florida Panthers 3 hours ago

With Marchand and Jones additions, Panthers GM Bill Zito keeps making all the right moves

"She was down visiting my mom for her 62nd birthday," she said.

The victim's cousin showed NBC6 her swollen ankle after she ran and fell when she tried to help her cousin once the shots rang out.

"I was running to try to save her, but the bullets were coming so fast, I tripped and broke my ankle," she said.

She described the shooter as a young man who walked by them and started shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

only on 6
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us