Surveillance Shows Pursuit With Carjacking Suspects Come to Crashing End

Surveillance video shows the intense moments when three suspects in a stolen car and a Miami-Dade Police cruiser smashed into each other Monday — the force so strong that the cars landed on a pickup truck on the side of the road.

The carjacking turned pursuit ended in a major crash at the corner of Northwest 25th Avenue and 62nd Street. The three suspects and a Miami-Dade Police officer — who sources later identified as Officer Kristopher Welch — were hospitalized.

It all began when the suspects allegedly stole a black Nissan from a man at gunpoint.

"Some guy just came out and they told me to get on the floor, don’t even look, or they would shoot or kill me," said the driver, who didn't want to be identified.

A pursuit of an armed carjacking suspect led to a violent crash that sent four people, including a Miami-Dade Police officer, to the hospital. NBC6's Jamie Guirola reports

After firing several shots, they carjacked his car.

"They shot up the area, and everybody fled. When I looked, I saw them pressing the keys," the driver said. "They saw my car lights flash and they just took it."

At one point police also went face to face with the suspects, who also allegedly pointed a gun at them. Eventually, the chase happened and ended when the Nissan and the Miami-Dade Police officer crashed into each other.

Welch, a priority response team officer and former public information officer, is out of the hospital after suffering head injuries. Another video shows that officer being pulled out to safety.

"I am glad I am here unharmed," the driver said. "I got a chance to think about what happened and take care of myself day to day. My car is totaled. Gone, but I got to pick up the pieces and keep pressing through."

One of the suspects, Ryan Wright, 20, bonded out of jail Tuesday. The other suspects, 19-year-old Walter Carter and a 17-year-old, are still at the hospital.

Some of the charges they will face include aggravated assault to an officer and tresspassing.