Surveillance shows robbery at Feeding South Florida food bank

A South Florida food bank is urging the public for help after they say two thieves stole two mobile teaching kitchens from their warehouse over the weekend.

Surveillance video shows the moments two men broke into Feeding South Florida's Pembroke Park warehouse on Sunday and stole the kitchens valued at $15,000 each.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"The robbery comes at a dire time when 2.1 million South Floridians are facing food insecurity," Feeding South Florida said in a news release. "Feeding South Florida uses the portable teaching kitchens for its Kitchen à la Cart™ program, where nutrition educators inspire healthier eating habits in the community."

Feeding South Florida Feeding South Florida

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Pembroke Park Police spokesperson Evan Ross confirmed the theft is under investigation.

In surveillance video, a white truck backs into the loading dock at the warehouse. Two men, both with their faces covered, open the door to a trailer, and then, piece by piece, load what's inside onto the pickup truck.

"We're asking the community as well, if you see any of our kitchen equipment out there, please let us know, and we'd be happy to get that equipment back," said Paco Velez, the president and CEO of Feeding South Florida. "There's a lot of seniors that we're trying to teach and help improve their lives."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.