Surveillance shows suspect fleeing scene of fatal 2022 Miami-Dade shooting

Police are hoping new surveillance footage will help them catch a gunman who fatally shot another man in northwest Miami-Dade last year.

Miami-Dade Police released the footage Tuesday that shows a suspect in the April 12, 2022 killing of 46-year-old Nathan Holloway.

According to police, officers had responded to the 6900 block of Northwest 21st Court after receiving a ShotSpotter alert and found Holloway on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

Holloway was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where he later died from his injuries.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Detectives said Holloway was outside a home when the unknown gunman approached him on foot, produced a firearm, and shot several times.

The subject then fled on foot, entered a vehicle, and left the area, as seen in the surveillance footage.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 305-471-2400.