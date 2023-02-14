Surveillance Shows Thieves Stealing $500k Worth of Merchandise From Hialeah Macy's

Hialeah Police are searching for four people seen on surveillance video rummaging through a Hialeah Macy's and taking off with about half a million dollars in goods.

Police said the thieves forced a back door open before 5 a.m. Saturday morning at the Macy’s located at 1777 West 49th Street.

They said not only was the inside in disarray, but the masked criminals — who wore hoodies and hats over their heads, masks covering their face and gloves — broke into glass casings.

Hialeah Police

Surveillance video shows them walking around at times and other times running through the store. They use dollies to roll out huge boxes, and at one point, some of them look directly into a surveillance camera.

When they were done, police said they stole about $500,000 of jewelry, cologne and perfumes.

Police said the thieves may try to sell these items for Valentine's Day.

"If you see anybody that is selling lots of jewelry, perfume, cologne, something that they've never done in the past which may be part of this burglary, please contact the Hialeah Police Department,” Sergeant Jose Torres said.

Detectives urge anyone with information to contact the Hialeah Police Department at (305) 687-2525 or Crime Stoppers in reference to case number 2023-004095.

Hialeah Police said Macy’s is also offering $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.