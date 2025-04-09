only on 6

Surveillance shows woman with accused killer hours before she was shot point-blank

Family members say Jeankerly Linares' accused killer became obsessed with her

By Lorena Inclán

New video shows the interactions between a mom and her alleged shooter just hours before a tragedy that left her and another man dead in northwest Miami-Dade.

Surveillance video from inside La Nueva Alameda restaurant and cafeteria on Northwest 27th Avenue in Miami shows the last hours of Jeankerly Linares’ life.

The 27-year-old mother of two worked at the cafeteria, where she met a man who, family and friends say, started obsessing over her.

Jeankerly Maria Linares Marin
Jeankerly Maria Linares Marin

"He ended up, like, obsessing over her and would follow her to the point where if she was hanging out with a friend or even family, and he would think that it could have been somebody she was dating or interested in, he would attack her verbally," Linares' cousin told NBC6 in an interview earlier this week.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office has not identified the alleged shooter, but Linares’ coworkers said he was sitting inside the restaurant on Sunday, where he spent at least four hours before leaving.

Restaurant employees have identified the shooter as 70-year-old Luis Montero Moncada, who went by “El Colombiano."

Another surveillance video picked up the moment Linares was shot at point-blank range while having a meal at a food truck on Northwest 27th Avenue and 30th Street.

A second victim was also shot and killed. Friends have identified him as Marlon Lopez.

Marlon Lopez was shot and killed alongside Jeankerly Maria Linares Marin
The shooter then took off, but as deputies tried to detain him at an Extended Stay hotel on Monday, the sheriff’s office says the man started shooting.

"A short time after, detectives in the process of taking the subject down using their red and blue lights and their police insignia were met with an exchange of gunfire," said Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Det. Angel Rodriguez.

The alleged gunman was shot and killed, and detectives say they found a gun in his car.

Linares was a mother of two who came to the U.S. from Venezuela a few months ago.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the shooting involving the alleged gunman and deputies.

