Police are searching for two suspects who are accused of stealing a big-screen TV from a restaurant in Miami.

According to officials, the theft happened early Friday morning at a Sushi Sake located at 900 Biscayne Boulevard.

Surveillance video from the restaurant shows two people entering the eatery, grabbing the TV, and making their way outside.

The two were then seen putting the TV in the back of a car's trunk and then left the scene.

An investigation into the theft remains ongoing.