Surveillance video captures beer bandits stealing multiple cases from Lauderdale Lakes store

Surveillance video from a Lauderdale Lakes business captured the moment a mini flash mob made away with multiple cases of beer without paying for them.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the robbery began shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11 when several men pulled up in green Ford Ranger and parked near the store located in the 3000 block of Northwest 33rd Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes.

Video from inside the store shows the men walk in one by one, pick up cases of beer, and attempt to leave without paying.

Two store employees are seen trying to block the suspects from leaving, and even tried to pry the beer cases out of the suspect's hands, but after trying several doors, one of the suspects pushed the employee out of the way and the men fled holding onto the cases of beer.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Anyone with information on this incident or knows the identities of these suspects is urged to contact BSO Robbery Detective Armando Enrique at 954-321-4233, submit a tip through the SaferWatch App, or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.