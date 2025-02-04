Coconut Grove

Surveillance video captures fatal 2024 drive-by shooting in Coconut Grove

Police said the victim, Demonte Poitier, was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries

By Julian Quintana

NBC Universal, Inc.

Newly released surveillance video captured a drive-by shooting in a Coconut Grove neighborhood that left one dead.

According to Miami Police, the shooting happened on Feb. 13, 2024, near 3354 Plaza Street.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Surveillance video shows a dark-colored Chevy driving down the street and someone firing shots at a white car that was parked on the side of the road.

A man who was inside the white car was seen getting out and screaming for help.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Police said the victim, Demonte Poitier, was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation into the shooting remains active.

This article tagged under:

Coconut Grove
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us