Surveillance video captures fatal 2024 drive-by shooting in Coconut Grove

Newly released surveillance video captured a drive-by shooting in a Coconut Grove neighborhood that left one dead.

According to Miami Police, the shooting happened on Feb. 13, 2024, near 3354 Plaza Street.

Surveillance video shows a dark-colored Chevy driving down the street and someone firing shots at a white car that was parked on the side of the road.

A man who was inside the white car was seen getting out and screaming for help.

Police said the victim, Demonte Poitier, was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation into the shooting remains active.