Surveillance video captures graffiti suspect vandalizing gas station in Key Largo

Video captured a graffiti suspect vandalizing a gas station in Key Largo, deputies said.

According to The Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at Circle K gas station at Mile Marker 106.

Surveillance video shows the suspect using what appears to be a marker to write or draw something on several things while he was outside the gas station.

The suspect was then seen leaving the scene.

If you have any information on who the suspect is, you are urged to call Sgt. James Hager at

305-853-3211.