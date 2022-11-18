Surveillance Video Captures Gunshots in Deadly Miami Gardens Shooting

A man was killed in a shooting that was captured on home surveillance cameras Friday in Miami Gardens.

The shooting happened before 5 p.m. in the 1200 block of NW 170th Terrace, according to Miami Gardens Police.

Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. A man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim was airlifted to the hospital, police said.

Family members said the deceased victim was 26 years old. They declined to speak on camera.

Video from a Ring camera captured the sounds of the shooting. The gunshots lasted around 12 seconds.

“They just had a shootout over here,” said a post office employee who could be overheard on the home surveillance video.

Within minutes, Miami Gardens police officers are seen on video speeding to the scene of the shooting, after being alerted by ShotSpotter.

NBC 6 cameras captured what appeared to be a tarp covering a body in the yard of a home at the intersection, not far from an SUV surrounded by evidence markers.

A neighbor who asked not to be identified says his son was at home with family members at the time of the shooting.

“Another unfortunate situation,” he said. “It’s sad, you know? That little kids have to see it.”

Investigators said someone in a dark-colored sedan shot in the direction of the victims. They didn't provide specific details or a description.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.