Surveillance video captured the intense moments after a deadly double stabbing in SW Miami-Dade.

Video shows a man running in the middle of the street down Bird Road just after 10:30 a.m. Monday.

He tries to get help from drivers as they pass by, but then keeps running.

Neighbors say the man in the video was one of the victims who investigators say was stabbed just minutes before.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office says two men were stabbed near Bird Road and SW 112th Avenue near a TD Bank.

Investigators say one of the victims died, but the other is expected to survive.

The suspect was taken into custody.

NBC6 saw a man in the back of one of the squad cars while on scene.

The bank was roped off for hours as investigators looked for clues.

Blood stains could be seen in the parking lot.

Our cameras were also rolling when one deputy picked up what appeared to be a sharp knife from the scene and placed it in an evidence bag.

Neighbors say the man running stopped at a county bus stop and got on.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade Department of Transportation confirmed that a person with stab wounds and blood boarded a bus and the driver called for help.

About five blocks down Bird Road on SW 107th Avenue, NBC6 cameras captured a Miami-Dade transit bus which was roped off with yellow police tape and blood stains on the sidewalk.

The sheriff's office hasn’t confirmed if the victim got on the bus after the stabbing.

Investigators say they got a call about a man armed with a knife and when deputies got to the scene, they took the suspect into custody.

At this time, authorities haven’t said what may have led up to the stabbing.