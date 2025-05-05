Surveillance video captured the moment two masked men stole a personal watercraft from an apartment home in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident happened on Thursday, and now the owner is offering a cash reward with the hopes someone will find it.

In the surveillance video, the suspects had their faces covered, with one wearing a hat and and the other wearing a hoodie.

"They came here, it was parked here in this spot, they dragged it out, brought it out over here, this is where it dropped in this area,” Edward Navarro said.

The cameras outside Navarro’s home show a silver pickup driving by the home first, then making a U-turn and pulling up right behind the personal watercraft.

But it wasn’t easy for the suspects because they had to cut multiple locks to make off with it.

“There was three locks on the WaveRunner, a tire lock, a tongue lock and a hitch lock," Navarro said. "They weren’t able to get the tongue lock out cause they weren’t able to hitch it to their truck. Apparently, if you want something bad enough, you’re going to take it.”

The theft feels like a gut punch for Navarro who told NBC6 that he spent months repairing the watercraft after buying it last summer.

“Something I worked hard, very hard for," he said. "I worked all of winter repairing it and getting it, wet-sanding, I mean, I put so much time into that machine.”

Navarro did make it out on the water a few times in recent weeks but now he’s hoping someone will recognize the truck or knows who the thieves are.

“Just really heart-breaking that someone would really do something like this,” he said.

Navarro said he’s offering a $1,000 cash reward to anyone who helps find the thieves.

Fort Lauderdale Police are investigating the theft.