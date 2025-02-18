Surveillance video captured screams after neighbors reported gunshots in Tamarac killings

Chilling surveillance video captured screams after neighbors reported hearing gunshots in a deadly triple shooting inside a Tamarac neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police say the accused shooter is 43-year-old Nathan Gingles, who is now charged with killing his estranged wife, her father, and another man, and then abducting his 4-year-old daughter. The child was later found safe.

The tragedy unfolded just after 6 a.m. Sunday when deputies got a call about a shooting in the 9700 block of North Grand Duke Circle.

The deputies searched and found 64-year-old David Ponzer shot to death on the back patio of a home at 5897 North Plum Bay Parkway, BSO officials said.

While investigating the shooting, investigators learned Seraphine Gingles, the daughter of Nathan Gingles and 34-year-old Mary Gingles, whose father was Ponzer, was taken from the home and was with Nathan Gingles, prompting a statewide Amber Alert to be issued.

Surveillance video from a camera at a neighboring home captured a gunshot, followed by a woman’s screams. Then, a different video captured what appeared to be the father and little girl walking in the area around 6:13 a.m., minutes after the shooting was reported Sunday morning. What exactly that footage shows hasn’t been confirmed by investigators.

About an hour after the Amber Alert was issued, deputies found Nathan Gingles' vehicle outside a Walmart on West McNab Road in North Lauderdale.

The couple's daughter was found safe, and Nathan Gingles was taken into custody.

Deputies continued to search for Mary Gingles and found her shot to death inside a home at 5888 North Plum Bay Parkway, across the street from where her father was found shot and killed, BSO said.

Also inside the home was the body of 36-year-old Andrew Ferrin, who had also been shot to death.

Ferrin's uncle, George David, said Mary Gingles was trying to get help when Ferrin answered the door and was shot.

He fought back tears while holding a picture of his nephew.

"I was always brought up with the belief that good beats evil," David said. "Today doesn’t feel that way."

Gingles was arrested and initially charged with violating a stay away order involving a domestic violence injunction. On Monday, he was officially booked on the murder charges. He faces additional charges of armed burglary, child abuse, child neglect and kidnapping.

The couple had been going through a divorce, as Mary Gingles wrote that her husband terrorized, abused and threatened her and her daughter.

Back in the Tamarac neighborhood, a dive team had been searching a canal and found a firearm that is believed to have been used in the killings, BSO officials said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.