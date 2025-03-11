Video shows shots fired at gas station during NW Miami-Dade road-rage incident

New surveillance video captured the moment two drivers confronted each other and shots were fired at a gas station in broad daylight during a road-rage incident in northwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 9:20 a.m. Monday at a Chevron gas station near Northwest 67th Avenue and 169th Street after the two men got into an altercation while on the road.

The arrest reports indicate both drivers eventually pulled out guns, but only one opened fire.

Manuel Valera and Altwan Martin were both arrested and are facing charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and attempted battery in the incident, respectively.

Video from the gas station shows Valera pulling up to a pump and Martin was seen parking and approaching him.

When the two began to bicker, police said Martin tried to hit Valera. Valera was seen pulling out a gun while Martin ran to his car to grab his firearm.

No one was injured in the shooting but witnesses told NBC6 they heard two to three shots being fired.

“Coincidentally, at the right point in time, the police officer was approaching the red light, I tried lowering my window to get his attention, the second gunshot goes off and that’s when the police officer took control of the situation,” a witness said.

The two appeared in bond court on Tuesday, where a judge gave Valera a $4,000 bond, while Martin was given a $750 bond.

Both men were also ordered to stay away from each other.