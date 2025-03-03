Deerfield Beach

Surveillance video captures sound of gunfire that left 1 dead in Deerfield Beach

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call about a shooting near Southwest 14th Street

New surveillance video captured the sounds of shots being fired in a Deerfield Beach neighborhood that left one dead over the weekend.

Once rescue crews arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

BSO said the suspected shooter was caught soon after.

As of Monday morning, it remains unclear what led up to the shooting and the identities of both the shooter and the victim have not been released.

