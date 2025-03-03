Surveillance video captures sound of gunfire that left 1 dead in Deerfield Beach

New surveillance video captured the sounds of shots being fired in a Deerfield Beach neighborhood that left one dead over the weekend.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call about a shooting near Southwest 14th Street

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Once rescue crews arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

BSO said the suspected shooter was caught soon after.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

As of Monday morning, it remains unclear what led up to the shooting and the identities of both the shooter and the victim have not been released.