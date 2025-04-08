Surveillance video captures suspect stealing Rolls-Royce from luxury Miami condo

New surveillance video captured the moment when a Black Badge Rolls-Royce was stolen from a Miami condo building.

A suspect, James Brown, was charged with two counts of grand theft and resisting and officer.

According to Miami Police, the theft of the $400,000 Black Badge Rolls-Royce happened Sunday morning at the luxury Paraiso Bayviews condominiums in Edgewater.

The surveillance video shows Brown approaching the $400,000 caller that was left running and unlocked outside the condo building.

Valet workers at the condo were seen trying to stop Brown from taking off and a worker held onto the car at one point as Brown sped off.

Authorities would later find the Rolls-Royce damaged at a gas station.

"The chassis, the suspension, windows are cracked, vandalized inside," said Jonathan Sanchez, the car's owner. "It's just sad to see that something so careless could've just been prevented by doing simple procedures."

NBC6 spoke with Sanchez.

He said he was heading to an urgent care center when he moved the car from his parking spot to the valet area.

Police said Sanchez told the valet to watch his car while he ran upstairs to get his wallet. He left the vehicle running and unlocked but took the key with him.

As Sanchez ran upstairs, he said his phone started ringing. It was the valet, saying someone had stolen his car.

"I'm like, how does this happen? I gave you the car. You just let him get in the car and roll off?" Sanchez said. "I'm furious, but what comes to mind first is just, do better."

NBC6 has requested comment from Paraiso Bayviews about the theft.