Surveillance video captures wild Miami Gardens crash that left 5 dead, including children

Surveillance video from a home in Miami Gardens captured a severe multi-vehicle crash that left five dead, including four children.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and 25 units arrived at the scene of the crash Saturday afternoon at Northwest 170th Street and 37th Avenue.

The surveillance video shows a black Kia Sorento rear-ending white Nissan Altima. From another angle, video captured that Altima crashed into a silver Cadillac Escalade.

Officials said that the driver of the Sorento was at fault and was driving at a high rate of speed while under the influence of alcohol.

He was identified as 25-year-old Antonio Wilcox Jr.

It's unclear what charges Wilcox will face.

An off-duty Opa-locka officer witnessed the crash and detained the driver.

Five people who were inside the Altima died in the crash.

Their identities have not been released.

Surveillance video also captured the aftermath of the crash, which showed several police cruisers and fire rescue trucks.

The crash also injured five other people who were transported to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown.