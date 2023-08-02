Surveillance video released in Fort Lauderdale double shooting that led to football star's arrest

Police released surveillance video and body cam showing the scene surrounding a Memorial Day double shooting in Fort Lauderdale that left two other teens hospitalized.

The shooting happened the night of May 29 in the 700 block of Seabreeze Boulevard not far from the Swimming Hall of Fame.

In the video, Fort Lauderdale Police officers were seen rushing to the scene and setting up a road blockade to avoid people driving near the scene. Officers later stopped people from leaving a nearby building as they searched for the suspect.

According to an arrest report, 16-year-old Tarrell Greene was caught on camera shooting the other two teens in a parking lot near the beach. Greene is being charged as an adult in the case.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The surveillance video showed one of the victims approach on a bicycle and come close to Greene, and when he turns to walk away, Greene shot him, the report said.

The second victim was riding his bicycle when he was struck on the chin by a bullet fired by Greene, the report said.

Both victims, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, were taken to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment.

Greene was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and is facing charges including two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and one count possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

The teen appeared in court Friday, where his attorney said he's been in jail for nearly two months while the case was investigated.

The attorney said Greene has no criminal history and expressed concern that the case could derail his football career.

Greene had posted on social media in recent months that he has offers to play football at the University of Miami, Alabama, and other schools.

"He’s a very prominent football player and has offers from schools all over the country, all the top schools judge," his attorney said during Friday's hearing.

The judge ordered Greene held without bond while he awaits trial.

Greene had been set to play football this fall at Plantation High School, where his coaches were shocked to hear of the allegations.

Darel Strong/Greene’s Defensive Line Coach

"He’s a quiet kid, a protector and protects his teammates," defensive line coach Darel Strong said. "He doesn’t say much. He’s a great kid, 'yes ma’am, yes sir,' anything you ask him to do, he’s not going to talk back."

Strong, who said he's been Greene's coach since he was just 11, said he's certain the teen was defending himself.

“It’s the first incident he’s been involved in, its been 46 days and when it first happened I didn’t sleep for a week just thinking about it cause he’s not this type of kid," he said.