Surveillance Video Shows Amazon Driver Striking Miami Beach Resident After Argument over Face Mask

Police are looking for an Amazon delivery driver they say struck a resident at a Miami Beach condominium after an argument about wearing a face mask.

According to an incident report, in early August, 73-year-old Ray Breslin saw an Amazon employee entering the lobby of the Mantell Plaza without a mask. Breslin approached the employee at the door and advised him he couldn't enter without one.

From there the situation escalated, as Breslin said the Amazon driver placed his foot in the doorway to prevent it from being closed. The two men then began arguing.

Breslin eventually took the packages from the driver and placed them at the door before the employee went back to his truck to put on a mask, according to the report.

When the driver returned, police say he followed Breslin to the back of the lobby, continued arguing and struck him with his phone.

Surveillance video shows the tense moment. The Amazon employee can be seen pointing his finger in Breslin's direction before getting close to his face and hitting him with a cell phone.

Police say the driver left the condo with the packages he was meant to deliver and fled.

Authorities still have not found the driver and are asking the public for help. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS