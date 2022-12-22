Surveillance Video Shows Attempted Abduction in Pompano Beach

Surveillance video shows the frightening moment investigators say a man riding a bike followed three young girls walking home, then tried to kidnap one of them in Pompano Beach.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday near NE 8th Court and NE 28th Avenue, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said a man on a bicycle made contact with the girls and two of them immediately ran away, but the third girl, a 14-year-old, kept walking.

The video starts with the two girls running away from the suspect. The third girl walks behind them, and the suspect then starts riding next to her.

Another part of the video, which is hard to make out, shows the suspect blocking the victim’s path.

Investigators said that’s when the suspect allegedly grabbed the teen by her hoodie and told her to get on his bike.

The girl then screamed and ran away.

"Right now what's important for the community to know is this — they need to be alert that this incident happened," said BSO spokesperson Carey Codd.

The suspect was described as about 5-foot-7 with a muscular build, bald or with very short hair, and with no facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO at 954-321-4200.