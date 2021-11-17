Surveillance Video Shows Chaos of Shooting Inside Packed Aventura Mall

Newly released surveillance video shows shoppers running for their lives right after gunshots rang out at Aventura Mall earlier this year.

The surveillance footage, released Wednesday, comes after police announced a second arrest in connection with the May 8 shooting that left three people injured.

Norman Lee Pickens, 21, faces three counts of attempted second-degree murder, according to an arrest affidavit. Back in June, police arrested 18-year-old Chrisey Irwim Pressley on a charge of illegally carrying a concealed firearm.

The shooting happened while the mall was packed with shoppers on the Saturday before Mother's Day. The surveillance video shows what appears to be a group of people getting into an argument on the first floor outside of the Nordstrom department store.

Suddenly, a man in a black tracksuit drops his shopping bags, turns around, takes aim and fires his gun. Shoppers and people who were sitting on the tables nearby take off, running for cover.

According to the affidavit, the conflict stemmed from an argument among rival gang members out of Opa-locka.

Pickens remains at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and has a bond set for $900,000.