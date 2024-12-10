Miami Lakes

Surveillance video shows gunman in Miami Lakes shooting that left man hurt

Danny Michel Casavilla-Garcia, 47, is facing charges including attempted murder, shooting a deadly missile, and criminal mischief, Miami-Dade jail records showed

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Surveillance video shows the suspect who police say opened fire on two people in the parking lot of a Miami Lakes shopping plaza early Monday, leaving another man hospitalized.

Danny Michel Casavilla-Garcia, 47, is facing charges including attempted murder, shooting a deadly missile, and criminal mischief, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Monday at the shopping center at 15544 Northwest 77th Court.

Video from several angles appears to show Casavilla-Garcia pointing the gun and walking toward a person who's running away. The images also captured the gunman firing the weapon.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

According to an arrest report, Casavilla-Garcia was drunk in the parking lot and using his cellphone to take photos and video of parked vehicles.

Danny Michel Casavilla-Garcia
Miami-Dade Corrections
Danny Michel Casavilla-Garcia

At one point, the victims confronted and told him to stay away from their vehicles and there was a verbal confrontation before Casavilla-Garcia shot at both victims, the report said.

Local

Florida 42 mins ago

Trump's Cabinet picks set off political chain reaction in Florida congressional races

Miami 2 hours ago

Man hospitalized after being shot in Miami: Police

One of the victims, identified as Cedeno Alvarado, who was standing near his vehicle, was hit in the pelvis by the gunfire.

The other victim wasn't hit but a bullet shattered the driver's side window of his car and damaged the passenger rear door and window.

Alvarado ran to a nearby gas station and called police.

Casavilla-Garcia also called police to give his location, and he was taken into custody, the report said.

He had a semi-automatic handgun in his back pocket, according to the report.

The report said Casavilla-Garcia told investigators he'd been drinking and said "I'm not afraid of anyone"

He also admitted he shot a few times but wasn't sure what happened, the report said.

Casavilla-Garcia was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

This article tagged under:

Miami LakesCaught on Camera
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us