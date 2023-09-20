New surveillance video shows hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian in NW Miami-Dade

The Miami-Dade Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit is asking for the public's help to find the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in NW Miami-Dade back in July.

According to investigators, on Saturday, July 29th just before 10:30 p.m., the suspect was driving northbound on NW 27th Avenue, approaching NW 97th Street when he struck a man who was crossing the street.

Surveillance video captured of the incident showed the victim, 60-year-old Cadestin Saintcyr, crossing NW 27th Avenue when a pickup truck crashed into him and kept going.

The suspect fled the scene without helping Saintcyr or calling 911. Detectives also believe he moved debris and tampered with evidence.

In another video, you can see the driver of the pickup truck, in a white tee shirt and orange shorts, getting out of the car at a different location shortly after.

Video footage shows him walking around the parking lot for several minutes before getting back in the truck and driving off.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported Saintcyr to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, where weeks later, on Sept. 2, he died from his injuries.

"Had this incident been a crash or a pedestrian was struck, had he remained on the scene and called 911 and made an effort to render first aid there wouldn't be any criminal charges," a spokesperson for MDPD said.

According to the preliminary information, the suspect's car is a newer model, dark-colored Chevy Silverado.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspect and his vehicle are urged to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department.