Liberty City

Surveillance video shows hit-and-run crash that left 1 dead, 4 injured in Miami

By Kim Wynne

New surveillance video captured a hit-and-run crash in Liberty City that killed one person and sent four others to the hospital.

As of Sunday afternoon, those four victims remain in the hospital as police continue to search for the driver responsible.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, on Saturday, crews responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and 54th Street.

Investigators said several victims were sitting at a bus stop when a car crashed into them.

Surveillance from a nearby gas station shows what led up to the crash.

A car was seen going up onto the sidewalk as a white pickup truck appeared closely next to it and then was in the outer lane.

Another angle showed the car was behind the truck and then it disappeared.

Witnesses said the truck hit the car, which caused the crash.

Four victims were transported and a fifth person succumbed to their injuries.

Police said a sixth person was also injured but they weren't transported.

The identities of the deceased and the other victims remain unknown.

What was left at the crash site was mangled metal and shattered glass.

Cellphone video captured the aftermath of the crash as victims were thrown to the ground.

A witness told NBC6 what he saw before he called 911.

"Big truck hit the black car and that car flipped," said the witness.

Investigators said one person was ejected from the car that flipped and another was trapped inside.

Detectives labeled the crash as a hit-and-run but police haven't officially revealed what vehicle they're looking for.

