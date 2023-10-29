Surveillance video shows man breaking into Parkland Home before sexually assaulting woman

A man was arrested on Friday after Broward Sheriff's Office detectives identified him as the suspect of a sexual battery that happened in a Parkland home on Monday.

According to the news release provided by BSO, 54-year-old Antonio Doll was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in her home.

Antonio Doll

Police said that on Friday around 4:15 p.m., the victim arrived home from work and while walking into the family room she was hit and thrown on the floor by the suspect.

The suspect, using what was describes as a "sharp object," forced the victim to go into the bedroom where he sexually battered her.

After the assault, the suspect searched the bedroom and took some of the victim's personal items before fleeing the scene.

Surveillance video provided by police show a male, allegedly Doll, riding a bicycle outside the victim's house before entering the property. He later is seen leaving the house with what appears to be a broom.

On Friday, Doll was located in Miami and taken into custody. He was transported to BSO Main Jail and is still there.

Doll is facing multiple charges including sexual battery, kidnapping and false imprisonment, sexual assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and armed burglary.