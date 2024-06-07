Surveillance video shows Miami man shot, killed in front of granddaughter during burglary

New surveillance video captured the moment a Miami man was shot and killed in front of his granddaughter during a burglary in Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Southwest 5th Street in Little Havana.

Miami Police officials said it appears there was a burglary involving a girl, believed to be a pre-teen, who had been alone in an apartment. When she heard someone inside she called her mother.

"Mom in return calls grandpa, grandpa is only a few houses away, he runs over, goes into the apartment, meets eye-to-eye with the offender, they get into a scuffle and the offender shoots at grandpa one time," Miami Police spokesman Michael Vega said.

The video shows a man walking up the stairs to the apartment and moments later the grandfather is seen tumbling down the same flight of stairs and stays motionless on the bottom of the steps.

The girl is seen running down the stairs, sees her grandfather on the ground and runs away. A man with a covering on his head is also seen fleeing the scene as neighbors stepped out of their homes to see what was happening.

Police and fire rescue responded and the man was brought to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said the grandfather was around 60 years old. His name hasn't been released.

The suspect fled the scene on foot after the shooting and police are still searching for him.

"We’re still trying to identify him, trying to get information on this offender and see what his intents were in going in there since there was a juvenile female inside the apartment," Vega said.

Neighbors said they saw a masked man running away and heard cries for help.

"I run across the street and run over to that staircase over there. I guess it was her grandfather shot in the stomach a couple of times," said neighbor Nate Chapman. "He was on his back not moving, bleeding."

Police said the girl has been helpful with the investigation. Vega said it's also a teaching moment.

"This is something that we tell people is that if you are in a situation like this, it's fine to call mom, dad, a friend, a neighbor, but before you do that, call 911, let us be the ones that put our lives at risk to save yours," Vega said.