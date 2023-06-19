Surveillance video shows moment man stole car with three-year-old inside before fleeing in Broward

Surveillance video seen Only on 6 shows the moment a man, who is still on the run, stole a car with a three-year-old child inside in Oakland Park.

According to detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit, deputies arrived at an Oakland Park IHOP over reports of a stolen vehicle with a three-year-old boy inside.

Surveillance video shows the moment a woman arrived to pick up food at an IHOP, located at 3101 W. Oakland Park Blvd. just after 8 a.m. Saturday, and stepped away from her car without the child.

Moments later, the suspect BSO identified as 33-year-old Phillip J. Pepe, Jr., is seen jumping into the car and driving away.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Surveillance video shows the woman shortly after, food in hand, walking frantically through the parking lot as she realizes her vehicle with her child inside are nowhere to be found.

A few minutes later, BSO deputies arrived to the IHOP parking lot after the woman is seen speaking on the phone.

Luckily deputies found the vehicle moments later with the child unharmed at 1901 N.W. 40th Ave. in Fort Lauderdale, according to the report.

K-9 units and police helicopters were sent to help search the area, but Pepe abandoned the vehicle and evaded police. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts and has a tattoo on his right arm and an abrasion under his left eye.

Anyone with information on Pepe's whereabouts is asked to contact BSO Special Victims Unit or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.