Surveillance video shows police help victim in North Miami Beach shooting

One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting Friday night in North Miami Beach.

Police found the victims at the Marathon gas station and McDonald's on Northeast 163rd street and 22nd avenue. Police said on Saturday the surviving victim is recovering from surgery.

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by NBC6 shows one of the victims sitting in front of the McDonald's, as police and paramedics rush over to help.

That victim is eventually placed on a stretcher and rushed to the hospital.

The video also shows police talking with several witnesses.

Witnesses told NBC6 they didn't hear any gunshots in the parking lot, but saw a man drive up to the gas station and ran inside the McDonald's yelling for help.

More video from the scene shows a vehicle with several bullet holes and glass on the ground.

Police have not released the names of the victims, suspect or suspects or a motive. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.