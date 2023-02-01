Surveillance Shows Man Opening Fire Outside Goulds Convenience Store

A shooting outside a convenience store in Goulds sent a man to the hospital Wednesday evening, police said.

Miami-Dade Police responded just before 6:30 p.m. in the 10800 block of SW 216th Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said. His identity wasn't released.

Officials haven't released information on a shooter or shooters.

The shooting happened in front of the Food Fare convenience store at the corner of Southwest 109th Avenue and Southwest 216th Street. Shawn Showman, the owner, said the gunshots were loud.

"I just heard pops, like it was an assault rifle so I hit the floor,” Showman said. "It was like military bullets, it felt like I was in the army or something."

Surveillance video shows a man running in the parking lot and then he starts shooting at someone. Other people are seen in the video ducking for cover and running for their lives.

The shooter runs away, too. Outside the store, you can see where several bullets hit the building.

"These bullets went into the wall, I'm standing right there, what if one went through,” Showman said. "It was scary man, kind of scary."

Showman said just moments before the shooting, people were arguing inside his store. He believes they were the ones involved in the shooting.

"You don't know what's going on when they walk into the store,” Showman said.

Showman said he's seen his share of shootings in the year and a half he's owned the store, and each time, he described them as senseless.

"I don't know what to say, man, it's sad,” Showman said.

He’s thankful to be alive but worried it could happen again.

"Honestly I think about my kids all the time, I'm over here working just trying to take care of my family,” Showman said.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.