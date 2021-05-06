Surveillance Video Shows Suspect Breaking into Multiple Lauderhill Storage Units

Security footage shot this past weekend showed nearly three dozen storage units in Lauderhill being broken into in the course of two hours.

In video you'll see Only on 6, the suspect broke into the Extra Space Storage on May 2nd, taking his time using bolt cutters to break 26 locks. Just days later, police say seven more units were broken into at another facility on State Road 7.

"This is the first time that I’ve seen so many units in a two day time span to be broken into," Lauderhill Police Lt. Mike Santiago said.

The footage from the facility clearly shows the suspect's face, who was wearing a bright yellow shirt reading "Antisocial."

Police are investigating whether the suspect is responsible for all 33 break-ins and how the person got into the facilities, as they are both indoors and require codes or keys to access.

The value of the goods stolen has not been determined, but police say that some victims have come forward and among the missing items were laptops, televisions and coins.

Police are asking the public to help identify the suspect. If you have any information, contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward Crime Stopper at 954-493-TIPS.