Surveillance Video Shows Texas Nurse Helping Wounded Man While on Miami Beach Vacation

Surveillance video from a business shows the moments a Texas nurse, who was on vacation in Miami Beach, helps a man who had been stabbed.

Police are still searching for whoever may be responsible.

The video is from outside Burgers and Shakes at Collins Avenue and 74th street last Wednesday. You can see people gathering around a table.

Faryn Rogers said she was ordering food when the man stumbled his way toward the restaurant.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"Somebody’s like, hey, there’s somebody really bloody outside; we need some napkins,” Rogers said. "There was another customer there that gave up her pants and so I wrapped her pants around him as like a tourniquet and just got him laid down and held pressure until someone else called 911."

You can another woman remove her pants in the video. Moments later, someone flags down paramedics.

A Texas nurse on vacation in Miami Beach quickly stepped into help a man who had been stabbed. NBC 6's Niko Clemmons reports

Miami Beach Police said the man, who only identified himself as Edwin, could not or would not describe what led up to someone stabbing him or where it exactly happened.

According to the police report, Edwin told officers the man who stabbed him is an acquaintance but he doesn't know his name. He described the suspect as being a white male, approximately 60-70 years of age, with a bald head and white goatee-style beard. He added that the man wore glasses, and that on previous nights, he has seen him in a black sedan-style vehicle.

The report says two women came up to police and told them they were walking one street over and saw a man cleaning what looked like a knife. They described him as being a tall white male, approximately 50-60 years old and with blonde wavy hair.

Officers were unable to locate the man or any evidence left behind.

"He had a puncture right under his ribs like on the side and then another one down on his hip, so we were just covering the wounds and trying to help stop the bleeding,” Rogers said.

Police said the man is now out of the hospital. Medical staff reported the man suffered from a stab puncture wound to his left torso and another stab puncture wound to his left hip area.

Rogers, who graduated nursing school just last May, is glad she was in the right place at the right time.

“I would’ve done it over and over again that’s what I do at work, way more than that so I was just glad to be there and be able to help him,” Rogers said.

Miami Beach Police said they are investigating.