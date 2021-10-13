Caught on Camera

Surveillance Video Shows Vandal Damaging Jesus Statue at Miami Shores Church

The act of vandalism at St. Martha's Church happened back in August and left the Jesus statue without a hand

New surveillance footage shows a suspect vandalizing a statue of Jesus outside a Catholic church in Miami Shores, in one of two recent desecrations at the same church that remain unsolved.

The first act of vandalism at St. Martha's Church happened back in August and left the Jesus statue without a hand.

The video shows the suspect approach the statue in broad daylight and throw something at it, shattering the hand, before walking away.

The second and most recent desecration happened on September 29th, when a statue in front of the parish office was left headless and handless.

The damage is said to be worth thousands after two statues were vandalized in Miami Shores. NBC 6's Ryan Nelson reports.

"We found the head over the fence. It was thrown on another piece of property," said Mary Ross Agosta, a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Miami.

Agosta said the church is in the business of forgiveness but they want to know who is behind the vandalism.

"It sends a sad message. It sends a strong message. Perhaps that it is an anti-Christ issue," she said.

